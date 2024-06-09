Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

