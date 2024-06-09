Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 384 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,458,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.56. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

