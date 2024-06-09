Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

