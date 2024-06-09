Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

