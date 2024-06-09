Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

