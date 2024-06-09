Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

