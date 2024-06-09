Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.