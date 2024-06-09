Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.