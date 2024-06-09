Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

