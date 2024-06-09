Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.