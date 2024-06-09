Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 35,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -953.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

