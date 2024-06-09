Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3,867.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,258 shares of company stock worth $3,447,255. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

