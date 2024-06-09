Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,087,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $64.50 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

