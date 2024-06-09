Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.