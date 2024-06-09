Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 497 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.15 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

