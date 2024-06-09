Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

