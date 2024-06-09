Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $27.39 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.52 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

