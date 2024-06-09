Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $276.83 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

