Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,049 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $145.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.