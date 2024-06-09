Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,381 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

