Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 123,822 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSCP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 797,748 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter.

JSCP stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $420.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

