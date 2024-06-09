Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

