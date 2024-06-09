Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $84,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after buying an additional 452,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,468. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.