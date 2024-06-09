Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.69 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

