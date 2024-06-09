Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Trinity Capital worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

