Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

