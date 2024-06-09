Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

