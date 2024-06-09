Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 88,063 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,524,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 318,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,163 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 218,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

