Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Construction Partners worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,050.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 119,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

