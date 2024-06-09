Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Wolfspeed worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

