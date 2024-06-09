Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,473 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.8 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.