Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,348 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

