Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,717 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Rithm Capital worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,489 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.