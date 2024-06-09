Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,880 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

