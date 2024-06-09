StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.