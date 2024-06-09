StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.