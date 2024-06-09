StockNews.com Downgrades Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Buy

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Preformed Line Products Price Performance
Shares of PLPC stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Preformed Line Products
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.