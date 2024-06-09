StockNews.com Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.49 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

