StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.55.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

