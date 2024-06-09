StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
