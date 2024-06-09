Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) PT Raised to $100.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 88.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $53.07 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.