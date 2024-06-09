Stuart Taylor Sells 29,034 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL opened at C$50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.