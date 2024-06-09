Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 277,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,726,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 484,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

