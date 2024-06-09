Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.76. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 610,337 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

