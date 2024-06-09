Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

SG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,167 shares of company stock worth $14,357,308 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sweetgreen by 159.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

