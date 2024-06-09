Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 5.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 635,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,355,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,595. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 578.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Symbotic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

