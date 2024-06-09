T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 227,604 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.