TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,100 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

