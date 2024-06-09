TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,900 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

