TD Asset Management Inc Buys 2,995 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DKS opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

