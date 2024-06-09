TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,420 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

